Aug 6 Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG :

* Q1 EBIT amounted to 2.6 million euros ($3 million)(2.5 million euros in the previous year)

* Q1 revenue 10.5 million euros after 10.0 million euros year ago

* Q1 net profit of 1.9 million euros, compared with 1.8 million euros the previous year Source text - bit.ly/1UpDCva Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)