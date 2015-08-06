Aug 6 Munich Re

* Ergo will certaintly not manage to double its H1 earnings

* Expect weak hurricane season in summer/autumn due to El Nino phenomenon

* CEO says won't be an acquirer in the traditional reinsurance business but are interested in specialty business

* CEO says there is also a certain likelihood that there will be acquisitions at ergo

* CEO says have spent low 3-digit million euro sum to take a 10 percent stake in Tank & Rast