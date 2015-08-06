BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says EG Holding sells stake in Prime Holding For Financial Investments
* EG Holding sells 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding For Financial Investments to Sum Investmnets for EGP 36 million Source :(http://bit.ly/2qHsvo6)
Aug 6 Heba Fastighets AB :
* H1 rental income 141 million Swedish crowns ($16.17 million) versus 132 million crowns year ago
* H1 profit from property management 58.7 million crowns versus 47.9 million crowns year ago
* Q2 profit from property management 33.4 million crowns versus 27.0 million crowns year ago
* Q2 rental income 70.8 million crowns versus 66.6 million crowns year ago
* Profit from property management for 2015 is expected to be better compared to profit from property management for 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7187 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* EG Holding sells 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding For Financial Investments to Sum Investmnets for EGP 36 million Source :(http://bit.ly/2qHsvo6)
LONDON, May 4 HSBC's deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the U.S. Department of Justice may impact the bank's ability to repatriate some $8 billion in capital the lender has 'trapped' in the country, its finance director said on Thursday.