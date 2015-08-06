BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says EG Holding sells stake in Prime Holding For Financial Investments
* EG Holding sells 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding For Financial Investments to Sum Investmnets for EGP 36 million Source :(http://bit.ly/2qHsvo6)
Aug 6 UET United Electronic Technology AG :
* Investment in and expansion of its own production location in Hartmannsdorf, Germany
* Investments of approx. 2 million euros ($2.18 million) in Germany
* UET relocates additional areas of corporate group production to Germany
* Consequently, from now on manufacturing will be rendered within UET group
* First phase of project will be completed in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 4 HSBC's deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the U.S. Department of Justice may impact the bank's ability to repatriate some $8 billion in capital the lender has 'trapped' in the country, its finance director said on Thursday.