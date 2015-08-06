Aug 6 UET United Electronic Technology AG :

* Investment in and expansion of its own production location in Hartmannsdorf, Germany

* Investments of approx. 2 million euros ($2.18 million) in Germany

* UET relocates additional areas of corporate group production to Germany

* Consequently, from now on manufacturing will be rendered within UET group

* First phase of project will be completed in Q1 of 2016