BRIEF-Beijing Wanji Techonology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
Aug 6 Mondo TV Suisse SA :
* Signs license agreement with Entertainment One for distribution and merchandising of "Il piccolo regno di Ben e Holly" in Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina
* The license will have duration of two years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
* Says it plans to invest $45 million to set up a wholly owned electronics unit in Jinjiang, China mainland