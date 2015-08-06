BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
Aug 6 Piquadro SpA :
* Q1 net profit 807,000 euros ($879,549.30) versus 741,000 euros a year ago
* Q1 sales revenue 13.4 million euros versus 13.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 same store sales growth at constant exchange rates showed an increase of about 11.2 percent
($1 = 0.9175 euros)
May 4 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd :