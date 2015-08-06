BRIEF-Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America
* Says Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America
Aug 6 Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :
* To issue up to 15 million euros ($16 million) in bullet bonds for 7 years with annual interest rate of 6 percent Source text: bit.ly/1JNMhVh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016