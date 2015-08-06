UPDATE 2-ADB chief seeks to cooperate, not compete, with China-led OBOR, AIIB
* Discussed using local currencies for financing instead of USD
Aug 6 Anchor Group Ltd
* Adjusted heps up 52% to 20.8 cents per share (13.7 cents to 30 June 2014) for 6 months to june
* Assets under management and advice grew by 74% to r15 billion (r8.6 billion at 31 december 2014) for 6 months to June
* Declaration of interim dividend of 11 cents per share
* Turnover of group grew by 184% to r80.1 million (2014: r28.2 million) for six months ended 30 June 2015
* Prospects for remainder of 2015 are positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, May 4 London-listed insurer RSA reported a 14 percent rise in first-quarter net written premiums on Thursday and said operating profits were ahead of plan, sending its shares higher.