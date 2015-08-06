Aug 6 Anchor Group Ltd

* Adjusted heps up 52% to 20.8 cents per share (13.7 cents to 30 June 2014) for 6 months to june

* Assets under management and advice grew by 74% to r15 billion (r8.6 billion at 31 december 2014) for 6 months to June

* Declaration of interim dividend of 11 cents per share

* Turnover of group grew by 184% to r80.1 million (2014: r28.2 million) for six months ended 30 June 2015

* Prospects for remainder of 2015 are positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)