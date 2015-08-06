BRIEF-Beijing Wanji Techonology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
Aug 6 JCDecaux :
* Wins Transport For London (TFL) bus shelter advertising contract
* Has been awarded bus shelter advertising concession by Transport For London in a deal worth 700 million euros ($765.03 million) across a period of eight years
* Will take over current contract which is held by Clear Channel UK from Jan 1., 2016
* Says it plans to invest $45 million to set up a wholly owned electronics unit in Jinjiang, China mainland