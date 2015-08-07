Aug 7 Coltene Holding AG :

* Sales of 73.3 million Swiss francs ($75 million)in first half of 2015 (2014 H1: 76.0 million Swiss francs)

* H1 reduction in sales led to a 13.3 pct decline in operating profit (EBIT) to 6.5 million Swiss francs (2014 H1: 7.4 million Swiss francs)

* H1 net profit declined 31.7 pct to 3.8 million Swiss francs(2014 H1: 5.5 million Swiss francs)

* Aims to grow along with underlying market and gradually increase company's EBIT margin to 15 pct during coming years