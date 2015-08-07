Aug 7 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* Raises 27.7 million Swiss francs of new capital

* Has completed sale of 300,000 registered shares of common stock yielding an aggregate income of 27.7 million Swiss francs ($28.3 million)

* Proceeds will be used to finance commercial launch of Raxone in leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) in Europe