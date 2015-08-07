Aug 7 Danish telecom operator TDC

* Says 2015 guidance reaffirmed; interim dividend of 1.00 Danish crowns per share to be paid out on 12 august 2015

* Q2 revenue 6.03 billion crowns versus 6.03 billion crown Reuters poll average estimate

* Q2 ebitda 2.41 billion crown versus 2.40 billion crown Reuters poll average estimate

* Says continued growth in cable activities: 38 pct- of second-quarter EBITDA stemmed from cable, up by 5 pp versus. Q2 2014

* Says positive net adds in consumer's mobile voice (+13,000 versus first quarter) for first time in several years, driven by a churn reduction of Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Mikkelsen)