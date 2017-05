Aug 7 Papoutsanis Industrial And Commercial Of Consumer Goods SA :

* H1 turnover at 7.74 million euros versus 9.16 million euros year ago

* Net profit at 0.14 million euros versus 0.27 million euros year ago

* EBITDA at 1.03 million euros versus 1.26 million euros year ago

* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 1.11 million euros versus 1.09 million euros ($1.19 million) year ago

* Expects increase in its activity abroad in H2 Source text: bit.ly/1MUTy6v

