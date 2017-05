Aug 7 Parken Sport & Entertainment A/S :

* Revises 2015 outlook

* Sees revenue of 1.05 billion Danish crowns ($153.57 million) in 2015

* Sees pretax loss of 45 million to 55 million crowns in 2015

* Previously saw revenue of 1.1 billion crowns and pretax loss of 15 million to 25 million crowns in 2015

