UPDATE 2-ADB chief seeks to cooperate, not compete, with China-led OBOR, AIIB
* Discussed using local currencies for financing instead of USD
Aug 6 Ascension Properties Ltd
* Is currently in discussions with JSE regarding continued listing of Ascension A shares and Ascension B shares in diversified REITs sector of JSE
* Ascension B shares may be relisted in diversified reits sector of JSE
* Ascension A shares may be moved from diversified reits sector of main board to interest rate market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, May 4 London-listed insurer RSA reported a 14 percent rise in first-quarter net written premiums on Thursday and said operating profits were ahead of plan, sending its shares higher.