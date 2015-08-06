UPDATE 2-ADB chief seeks to cooperate, not compete, with China-led OBOR, AIIB
* Discussed using local currencies for financing instead of USD
Aug 6 Istanbul Stock Exchange:
* Erhan Topac, Chairman of Gedik Yatirim Menkul Degerler applies to MKK (Central Securities Depository) to sell 5.6 million lira nominal value shares in 1 year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Discussed using local currencies for financing instead of USD
LONDON, May 4 London-listed insurer RSA reported a 14 percent rise in first-quarter net written premiums on Thursday and said operating profits were ahead of plan, sending its shares higher.