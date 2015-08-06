Aug 6 Atlas Mara Ltd :
* Atlas Mara and OPIC partner with $300 million to advance
inclusive lending in Africa
* OPIC will provide $200 million in long-term debt and Atlas
Mara is providing $100 million of committed resources - for a
combined $300 million project
* OPIC approval is consistent with President's commitment to
African economic development
* Final closing of terms and conditions is anticipated
during fall of 2015
* Furthermore, $130 million of OPIC's $200 million debt
under this project will be dedicated towards financing strategic
acquisitions
