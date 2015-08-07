Aug 7 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

* Says revenue increases to eur 748.7 million

* Says increased its revenue by 11.1 percent in first nine months

* Says Ebit fell to eur 89.5 million

* Sees revenues of 960 million euro to 1 billion eur in current year

* Sees ebit margin of 13-15 percent in medium term

* Sees ebit margin in 13-15 percent target range in 2014/15 ex special items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)