'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
Aug 7 Ixonos Oyj :
* Q2 operating loss 1.9 million euros ($2 million) versus loss 2.1 million euros year ago
* Q2 revenue 4.6 million euros versus 5.6 million euros year ago
* Operating result of company before non-recurring items is expected to improve compared to 2014
* Says cash flow is expected to remain negative but to improve in second half of year 2015 in comparison to beginning of year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.