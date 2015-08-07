Aug 7 Ixonos Oyj :

* Q2 operating loss 1.9 million euros ($2 million) versus loss 2.1 million euros year ago

* Q2 revenue 4.6 million euros versus 5.6 million euros year ago

* Operating result of company before non-recurring items is expected to improve compared to 2014

* Says cash flow is expected to remain negative but to improve in second half of year 2015 in comparison to beginning of year Source text for Eikon:

