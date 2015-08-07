Aug 7 Anoto Group AB says:

* A large financial services company in Japan have granted a contract to Anoto and its consortium partners for the roll-out of 29.000 Anoto Live PenTM 2 Pro with digital writing software.

* Anoto's part of contract is of 37 MSEK and is planned to be delivered in Q4 of this year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)