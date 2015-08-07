Aug 7 ALK Abello A/S :

* Announced partner for Japan, Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has reported positive results from its Phase II/III trial into a sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet (SLIT-tablet) for Japanese cedar tree pollen allergic rhinitis (hay fever)

* Torii will now proceed with the preparations for a submission of a New Drug Application to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Source text for Eikon:

