Aug 7 Restamax Oyj :

* Q2 turnover 26.4 million euros ($28.80 million) versus 20.5 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 2.7 million eurod versus 2.1 million euros year ago

* Estimates that group will reach a turnover of over 100 million euros during 2015

* Expects that 2015 EBITDA and operating profit will increase proportionally compared to previous financial period

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)