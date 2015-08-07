Aug 7 Bioporto A/S :

* Q2 net revenues 5.8 million Danish crowns ($850,000) versus 4.5 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT loss 4.0 million crowns versus loss 5.7 million crowns year ago

* 2015 outlook revenue is expected to be 22 million - 23 million crowns in 2015, representing a growth of about 18 pct compared to 2014, against previous guidance of 22 million - 25 million crowns

* In 2015, an EBIT of 12 million crowns and a net loss of 10 million crowns is expected, against previous guidance for EBIT loss of 10 million to 12 million and net loss of 8 million - 10 million crowns

($1 = 6.8298 Danish crowns)