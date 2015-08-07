Aug 7 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Total sales of Kotipizza Chain, which is a part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew 12.0 percent and same store sales 10.7 percent in July compared to those in previous year

* This year July monthly sales amounted to 7.07 million euros ($7.72 million) and last year to 6.31 million euros Source text for Eikon:

