Aug 7 Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc :

* Proposed lease agreements with Al Saqr property

* Transaction is a related party transaction for purposes of listing rules

* Transaction is conditional on shareholder approval, which will be sought at a general meeting to be convened for 24 August 2015