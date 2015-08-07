Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
Aug 7 Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc :
* Proposed lease agreements with Al Saqr property
* Transaction is a related party transaction for purposes of listing rules
* Transaction is conditional on shareholder approval, which will be sought at a general meeting to be convened for 24 August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corp (SWCC) signed a deal with China's Sepco III Electric Power Construction Corp on Sunday to finish building the third phase of the Yanbu water and power project, the Saudi company said.