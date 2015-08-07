Aug 7 Vossloh Ag
* Says KB Holding gmbh has concluded a framework agreement
with Deutsche Bank on acquisition of total return swaps with
reference to a maximum of 744,367 shares of Vossloh AG
* Says if a physical settlement of this total return swap
should materialize by March 19, 2016, it will lead to an
increase of offer price for takeover bid
* Increase would be provided that bidder acquires Vossloh
shares from Deutsche Bank at a purchasing price that is higher
than offer price of eur 48.50 per Vossloh share
