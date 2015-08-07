'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
Aug 7 Vossloh Ag
* Heinz Hermann Thiele increases indirect holding in Vossloh AG; Carmignac Gestion S.A. sells participation
* A total of 4,770,461 voting rights for shares of Vossloh AG are attributable to Mr. Heinz Hermann Thiele as of August 4, 2015
* This corresponds to 35.80 percent of total voting rights of company Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.