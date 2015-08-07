Aug 7 Euroespes SA :

* Signs contract with Pharmavimtrade SL for distribution and marketing of its products (nutraceuticals, PharmacoGenetic Card and World Guide for Pharmacogenetics) in Andalucia and Extremadura, Spain

* Pharmavimtrade, a company involved in intermediation in the medical market, will have distribution rights during one year with extension option Source text: bit.ly/1Pap6oa

