Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
Aug 7 Euroespes SA :
* Signs contract with Pharmavimtrade SL for distribution and marketing of its products (nutraceuticals, PharmacoGenetic Card and World Guide for Pharmacogenetics) in Andalucia and Extremadura, Spain
* Pharmavimtrade, a company involved in intermediation in the medical market, will have distribution rights during one year with extension option Source text: bit.ly/1Pap6oa
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Saline Water Conversion Corp (SWCC) signed a deal with China's Sepco III Electric Power Construction Corp on Sunday to finish building the third phase of the Yanbu water and power project, the Saudi company said.