BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
Aug 7 Investec Ltd
* Kxt Socikwa did not offer himself for re-election as director at annual general meeting of investec bank and has stepped down from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.