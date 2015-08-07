Aug 7 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* Sells Indian travel activities and tour operator in Hong Kong to Canadian group Fairfax

* Purchase price is 79 million Swiss francs ($80.39 million)

* Employees and offices are being taken over, and business activities are being continued

* Transaction is expected to complete in the course of 2015