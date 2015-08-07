'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
Aug 7 Arteria SA :
* To issue 9,000 series F bonds of nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($260) each and maturity of 36 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8489 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.