Aug 7 New Europe Property Investments Plc

* Martin Slabbert, chief executive officer, and Victor Semionov, chief operating officer, have resigned as such and from board of directors of NEPI

* Alexandru Morar, currently an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer, all with immediate effect