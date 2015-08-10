Aug 10 bet at home com AG :
* EBIT increased due to positive developments in first six
months, by 7.1 million euros to 15.5 million euros ($16.99
million) (H1 2014: 8.5 million euros)
* Group financial result for first half of 2015 increased to
1.0 million euros (H1 2014: 0.8 million euros)
* Gross betting and gaming revenue for first half of 2015
was 56.7 million euros and thus 6.9 pct higher than last year's
comparative figure
* EBT in first half of 2015 amounted to 16.6 million euros
and was thus 7.3 million euros above last year's comparative
figure (H1 2014: 9.3 million euros)
* Has raised its expectations for 2015 financial year with
result that, from current perspective, EBITDA in excess of 25
million euros appears realistic if legal and tax framework
remain unchanged
($1 = 0.9124 euros)
