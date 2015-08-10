Aug 10 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* Invests 173 million euros ($189.7 million) in eight real estate assets in Madrid and Catalonia

* Says investment represents 45 percent of proceeds from capital increase of 395 million euros

* Plans to invest remaining funds from capital increase in new acquisitions

