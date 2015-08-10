BRIEF-Jiangsu Leili Motor issues prospectus for Shenzhen IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pm0giA (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Aug 10 Eservglobal Ltd
* Stephen Blundell is stepping down from his executive role as chief operating officer, from september
* Will however remain on board of company as a non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pm0giA (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qtrly revenue HK$20.5 million versus HK$8.5 million; qtrly profit for the period attributable HK$3.5 million versus loss of HK$405,000