BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces sale of about 13,700 reperforming loans worth $3.036 bln
* Pool of approximately 13,700 loans, totaling $3.036 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
Aug 10 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :
* Says approves merging company into public joint-stock company Invaldos Nekilnojamojo Turto Fondas
* Invaldos Nekilnojamojo Turto Fondas after reorganization becomes successor to all rights and obligations of INVL Baltic Real Estate, including the name
* Invaldos Nekilnojamojo Turto Fondas after reorganization continues its operations under a new name as a public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Real Estate Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pool of approximately 13,700 loans, totaling $3.036 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
* Bids are due on three larger pools on June 1 and on community impact pools on June 14.