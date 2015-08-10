Aug 10 Cliq Digital AG :

* Revenue climbs 33.5 pct in first half of 2015 to 29.3 million euros ($32 million) (H1 2014: 22.0 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA increases at a faster rate to 9.6 million euros (H1 2014: 5.0 million euros)

* In first half of 2015 net profit increased to 0.93 million euros (H1 2014: 0.62 million euros)

* Forecast for 2015 confirmed: double-digit percentage growth in revenue compared to previous year