BRIEF-Dermira prices offering of $250 million of 3 pct convertible senior notes
* Dermira prices offering of $250 million of 3.00% convertible senior notes
Aug 10 Hybrigenics SA :
* Inecalcitol receives orphan drug designation for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the United States Source text: bit.ly/1DGIfwy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Dermira prices offering of $250 million of 3.00% convertible senior notes
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai metals futures traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.