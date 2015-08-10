Aug 10 Prudential Plc :

* Directorate change

* Penny James appointed group chief risk officer and to Prudential Plc board

* She succeeds John Foley, who had taken on additional role of group chief risk officer in June

* Foley retains his role as group investment director and remains a member of group executive committee