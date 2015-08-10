Aug 10 Isaria Wohnbau AG :

* H1 revenues of 37.3 million euros (H1 2014: 58.0 million euros)

* H1 EBIT of 8.0 million euros (H1 2014: 6.3 million euros)

* H1 balanced result after tax of 0.1 million euros (H1 2014: 0.8 million euros)

* Substantial increase in profit expected for whole of 2015

* Company therefore continues to adhere to its forecast of consolidated earnings after taxes in high single-digit million euro range for 2015 as a whole