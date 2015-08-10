BRIEF-Senetas Corp updates on trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Despec Bilgisayar :
* Q2 net profit of 1.6 million lira versus 876,307 lira ($314,449.19) year ago
* Q2 revenue of 40.2 million lira versus 42.3 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7868 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m