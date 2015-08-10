BRIEF-Senetas Corp updates on trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment
Aug 10 Trinity Mirror Plc :
* Statement re appeal
* Its subsidiary, MGN Ltd, has today been granted permission to appeal to Court of Appeal
* Court of Appeal against judgment handed down on 21 May 2015 by Justice Mann in relation to civil claims relating to phone hacking
* Expedition has been granted and appeal will be heard as soon as reasonably possible
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m