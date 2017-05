Aug 10 Carrefoursa Carrefour Sabanci :

* Q2 net loss of 19.5 million lira ($7.0 million)versus profit of 706,121 lira year ago

* Q2 revenue of 861.1 million lira versus 768.1 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7854 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)