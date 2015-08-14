Aug 14 Kghm Polska Miedz SA
* Europe's No.2 copper producer, Poland's KGHM, sees risk of
a hostile takeover due to its low market valuation, but has
worked out special procedures that could be launched in case of
such a scenario, the firm's deputy CEO said on Friday.
* Marcin Chmielewski also said that currently KGHM does not
take part in any talks with the treasury ministry on its
potential involvement in the state-run investment fund known as
FIPP that could help rescue the country's mining industry.
* Sources told Reuters earlier this year that KGHM was among
at least three major companies which Poland persuaded to
contribute to a bailout fund worth 6 billion zlotys ($1.6
billion).
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko;
Editing by Marcin Goettig)