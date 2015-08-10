BRIEF-Senetas Corp updates on trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Madkom SA :
* Q2 revenue 2.7 million zlotys ($703,700) versus 891,981 zlotys year on year
* Q2 net loss of 36,034 zlotys versus loss of 262,241 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8367 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m