BRIEF-Vital Healthcare Property Trust posts 9-mth net profit of NZ$83.4 mln
* Says unitholders will receive a Q3 distribution of 2.125 cents per unit (CPU) with 0.0628 CPU of imputation credits
Aug 10 Plant Advanced Technologies PAT SA :
* H1 revenue 152,000 euros ($166,911) versus 151,000 euros a year ago
* Confirms objective of strong revenue growth for its annual results
Source text: bit.ly/1MY6ZDu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unitholders will receive a Q3 distribution of 2.125 cents per unit (CPU) with 0.0628 CPU of imputation credits
* Entered into a conditional partnership with acurity health group