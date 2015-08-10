METALS-Shanghai metals lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai metals futures traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
Aug 10 Assima PLC :
* Consortium led by Leidos Inc and Accenture Federal has just been officially awarded a major contract with US federal government
* Deal is for implementation of a new health record system based on Cerner software solutions for Department of Defense (DoD)
* Contract is valued at $4.3 billion over initial 5 years and project aims to set a new national standard for electronic health record systems
* Assima is an active member of the consortium as provider of the training technologies to be used for the roll-out, throughout the 7 year project
* Project will be phased out with an initial two-year order to be contracted with the winning consortium, to be followed by two three-year options
* Contract is expected to generate in region of $13 million in software revenue for Assima through duration of project, with a significant part to be recognized on H2 2015 accounts as perpetual licences
* Also expect to expand network of software publishers' partnerships in H2 2015
* Can confidently confirm its financial guidance for 2015, communicated on April 30
* Expects to reach in excess of £20 million ($31.1 million) in revenue (compared to £17.3 million for 2014) and 15 pct of EBITDA (against 2.9 pct for 2014)
