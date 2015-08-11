BRIEF-MIPS Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 4.9 million
* Q1 NET SALES AT SEK 21.1 MILLION (10.3) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 11 Fermiere du Casino Municipal de Cannes SA :
* Has leased the hotel formerly known as Carl Gustav, located on the island of Saint Barthelemy
* Expects to realize between 8 and 10 million euros ($8.8 and $11 million) renovation work in order to open a 5 stars luxury hotel
Source text: bit.ly/1DELB3B Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
