Aug 11 Aktia Bank Abp :

* Q2 net interest income 24.3 million euros ($26.69 million) versus 25.9 million euros year ago

* Q2 net commission income 21.7 million euros versus 19.6 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 19.7 million euros versus 22.0 million euros year ago

* Outlook 2015 unchanged, Aktia's operating profit for 2015 is expected to reach a similar level as 2014

