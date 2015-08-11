BRIEF-Medigene COO steps down
* Says Dave Lemus steps down as COO and continues cooperation in an advisory role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 11 Bactiguard Holding AB :
* Receives additional order from Bard
* Says order will generate additional sales for Bactiguard of about 28 million Swedish crowns ($3.21 million) in Q3 and make a positive contribution to cash flow
* Underlying volume of coating concentrate delivered to Bard in 2015 is not expected to be affected
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7145 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Dave Lemus steps down as COO and continues cooperation in an advisory role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IPSEN PRESENTS ITS NEW STRATEGY AND IMPROVED 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS