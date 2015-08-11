Aug 11 Bactiguard Holding AB :

* Receives additional order from Bard

* Says order will generate additional sales for Bactiguard of about 28 million Swedish crowns ($3.21 million) in Q3 and make a positive contribution to cash flow

* Underlying volume of coating concentrate delivered to Bard in 2015 is not expected to be affected

($1 = 8.7145 Swedish crowns)